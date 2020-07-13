25 YEARS AGO: Rick Percy, Jeff Niepagen set Two-Man qualifying record at 13-under

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Illinois State running back Marshaun Coprich and quarterback Tre Roberson were among 22 players named to the STATS FCS Offensive Player of the Year Watch List. Coprich led the FCS in rushing yards and touchdowns last season, while Roberson won the MVFC Newcomer of the Year award.

15 years ago (2005): Andy Turner was named athletic director at Normal Community High School. Turner, a science teacher at NCHS, most recently served as head varsity baseball coach and assistant football coach for the Ironmen.

25 years ago (1995): Rick Percy and Jeff Niepagen scorched Ironwood Golf Course with a 13-under-par 59 in qualifying for the 22nd Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Tournament. They broke the previous qualifying best of 12-under set by John Kasch and Scot Regner in 1981 at Highland Park.

50 years ago (1970): Four Bloomington Bobcats will start for the North Team in the CICL all-star game. First baseman Mike Hannah, second baseman Jim, Cox, third baseman Rob Ellis and outfielder Larry Corrigan were voted to the first team by managers and official scorers from the five league cities.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

