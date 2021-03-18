25 YEARS AGO: Rico Hill leads Illinois State to NIT second-round win at Wisconsin

5 years ago (2016): Colleen Prior scored both goals as Central Catholic High School’s girls soccer team posted a 2-1 first-round win over Greenville in the Spring Cup Tournament at Carlinville. Prior’s first goal was assisted by Sarah Brady. She later added a penalty kick to break a 1-1 tie.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2006): Illinois Wesleyan stormed to an early 16-point lead and never trailed while holding off Amherst in the third-place game of the NCAA Division III Final Four at Salem, Va.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois State dismantled Wisconsin, 77-62, in a National Invitational Tournament second-round game at Madison, Wis. Freshman Rico Hill turned in his second-straight NIT double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore Leroy Watkins added 14 points and seven rebounds.

50 years ago (1971): Mike Matthews of Central Catholic High School is the Intercity’s leading scorer in basketball. Matthews averaged 19.21 points per game, edging out David Giles of Bloomington. Giles played four more games but averaged 19.07 points per contest.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.