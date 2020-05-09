You are the owner of this article.
25 YEARS AGO: Ridgeview's Jacqui Bliss sets Sangamon Valley Conference 800-meter girls record
25 YEARS AGO: Ridgeview's Jacqui Bliss sets Sangamon Valley Conference 800-meter girls record

5 years ago (2015): Ryan Thomas had two hits and drove in the winning run in the ninth inning for his fourth RBI to give Lincoln a 5-4 victory over Mascoutah at the O’Fallon Tournament. Garrett Aeilts picked up the win for the Railsplitters.

15 years ago (2005): Jake Foor drove in four runs with two home runs and a double and Alex Roth added a two-run homer to lead El Paso-Gridley to a 7-3 victory over Lexington at El Paso. Foor smacked a solo shot in the third inning and connected with one runner on in the fifth.

25 years ago (1995): Two-time Class A state 800-meter run champion Jacqui Bliss of Ridgeview High School broke the Sangamon Valley Conference record with a 2:25.0 time to edge precocious PBL freshman Elizabeth Niemann in the final three meters.

50 years ago (1970): Illinois Wesleyan swept Wheaton, 7-4 and 3-2, in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin doubleheader at IWU Stadium. Wheaton native John Allured picked up the pitching win in the opener, and Norm Nierstheimer’s run-scoring double in the fifth was the difference in the night cap.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

