25 YEARS AGO: Roanoke-Benson completes unbeaten season with Class A baseball title

5 years ago (2015): Richard Lucas tattooed a 1-1 pitch from Windy City ThunderBolts’ reliever Chris DeBoo more than halfway up the left-field berm for a walk-off, three-run home run that lifted the Normal CornBelters to a 6-3 victory and a franchise record eight-game winning streak at the Corn Crib.

15 years ago (2005): Jeff Paul of Central Catholic and Dustin White of GCMS will coach the Intercity and Area baseball teams and Normal West’s April Schermann and Pontiac’s Amy Krause will coach the softball teams in the Pantagraph Area All-Star Games.

25 years ago (1995): Led by the pitching of Jeremy Brown and fellow senior Mike Bates, Roanoke-Benson became the first undefeated state baseball champion since LaGrange Lyons in 1967 with an 8-2 victory over Byron in the Class A State tournament title game, capping a 30-0 season.

50 years ago (1970): Elgin scored only one earned run, but added three tallies on Bloomington High School miscues to post a 4-2 victory over the Purple Raiders in the State High School Baseball Tournament. Robin Cooper absorbed just his third loss in 14 games, despite striking out eight and allowing just three hits.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

