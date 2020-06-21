You are the owner of this article.
25 YEARS AGO: Roanoke-Benson's Jeremy Brown named Illinois baseball player of the year
25 YEARS AGO: Roanoke-Benson's Jeremy Brown named Illinois baseball player of the year

5 years ago (2015): Matt Gumm used a 9-iron to ace the 145-yard No. 4 hole at Crestwicke Country Club. Witnessing the feat were Nick Heineman, Dustin Wickenhauser and Josh Wheeler.

15 years ago (2005): Chrissy Burton was the winning pitcher in both games, hurling a no-hitter in the nightcap, as the BNGSA Angels 16s swept a softball doubleheader from the BNGSA White Lightning 18-under squad at Champion Fields, 8-0 and 2-0.

25 years ago (1995): Left-handed pitcher/outfielder Jeremy Brown of Roanoke-Benson was named Illinois Player of the Year by USA Today. Brown capped a brilliant prep career by leading the Rockets to an undefeated season and Class A state baseball championship. He posted a 13-0 record with a 0.72 ERA.

50 years ago (1970): Wayne Lowery of Mackinaw was best in the Overall event with 224 hits out of 250 targets in a registered Amateur Trap Shooting Association shoot at Darnall’s Skeet and Trap Club. Lowery was also first in the 22-yard handicap event with 89 out of 100 targets.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

