25 YEARS AGO: Rowan hands Illinois Wesleyan crushing loss in Division III Final Four

5 years ago (2016): Illinois Wesleyan’s Nick Huskisson has been named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Player of the Week for baseball. Huskisson, a junior, pitched seven innings in an 8-0 shutout of Blackburn, scattering four hits with three walks while striking out 10.

15 years ago (2006): Justin Bocot and Lonnie Lawrence of Bloomington, Craig Lutes of Normal Community and Cody White of Normal West were named to the first team of the All-Big 12 Conference basketball squad.

25 years ago (1996): Rowan College’s 6-foot-8, 260-pound Demetrius Poles coaxed a tip-in through the basket with eight seconds remaining to hand Illinois Wesleyan a heartbreaking 79-77 loss in the semifinals of the NCAA Division III Tournament Final Four.

50 years ago (1971): Illinois State University sophomore Doug Collins has received honorable mention accolades on the Associated Press Little All-American basketball team.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

