From Pages Past

25 YEARS AGO: Running standout Christin Wurth transfers from NCHS to Bloomington

From Pages Past
5 years ago (2016): Allison Enchelmayer and Savannah Weyrauch teamed for a best-ball round of 1-over-par 73 to propel the Normal Community High School girls golf team to a 16-stroke victory in the Lady Raider Invitational at Highland Park Golf Course.

15 years ago (2006): Nate Perry placed third with a 68 to lead the Normal West boys to second place in the 23-team Quincy Invitational at Quincy. Earl Gerlach tied for fourth with a 70 and Dave Shelton tied for seven with a 71 for the Wildcats.

25 years ago (1996): Sophomore cross country and track star Christin Wurth transferred from Normal Community to Bloomington High School. Wurth finished second in the Class AA state cross country meet last fall.

50 years ago (1971): The GMC Trucks backed the one-hit pitching of Phil Reimer with a 13-hit attack for an 11-1 first-round victory over Taylorville in the State Class A Softball Tournament. Darrell Kehl belted a grand slam in the seventh inning in GMC’s 45th triumph of the season.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

