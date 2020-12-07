25 YEARS AGO: Steph Reichle paces Lincoln girls past Olympia

5 years ago (2015): Alex Wellman of Bloomington earned a spot at the U.S. Figure Skating National Championships in the Intermediate Men’s division. Wellman won the eight-state Upper Great Lakes Regional and the 17-team Midwestern Sectional. The Bloomington High School sophomore will compete in the Nationals in January.

15 years ago (2005): Wilbur “Barney” Barton, the first African-American player to serve as captain for the Illinois State Normal University basketball team during the 1935-36 season, died at his home in Indianapolis. The University High School graduate was 91.

25 years ago (1995): Freshman guard Steph Reichle scored 13 points to pace Lincoln to a 38-31 girls basketball victory over Olympia. Crystal Langley added 12 points for Lincoln while pulling down nine rebounds.

50 years ago (1970): Mike Wells, Normal Community High School’s gift to the Illini, gave the invocation at the annual All-Star banquet held in Champaign, when the top 33 football players of the state were feted, and given many reasons why they should attend their state university.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

