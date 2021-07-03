25 YEARS AGO: Steve McCurdie rallies Legion Post 56 past Peoria

5 years ago (2016): Jacob McCaw led the offense with three hits before earning his first save as the BNBA 17 Gold travel baseball team finished play in the Chicago-area Diamond Sports Promotions Prep Baseball Report tournament with a 7-6 victory over the Easton Tigers at South Suburban College.

15 years ago (2006): Bloomington native Christian Wurth-Thomas resumed her professional track and field season by placing 14th in the Athens Super Grand Prix 1,500-meter run in 4 minutes, 7.88 seconds. Her career best is 4:05.00.

25 years ago (1996): Steve McCurdie’s two-out, run-scoring single capped a three-run ninth inning rally lifting the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Post 56 varsity baseball team to a 5-4 victory over Peoria.

50 years ago (1971): Phil Reimer pitched a no-hitter and batted a two-run home run to give the GMC Trucks a 3-0 victory over Kankakee in the Maroa Invitational Softball Tournament. In the night game, Jim Doolan’s bases-loaded single in the 11th inning gave GMC a 3-1 win over St. Louis Kutis.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

