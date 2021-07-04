25 YEARS AGO: Three-run homer by Dave Lucas sparks Bloomington Bobcats

5 years ago (2016): Wes Ward and Lisa Becharas, both of Normal, were the overall winners in the Lake Run Club’s annual Park 2 Park five-mile race from Miller Park to The Corn Crib. Ward completed the men’s race in 26 minutes, 41.7 seconds. Becharas posted a time of 32:47.5.

15 years ago (2006): Todd Mitchell of Bloomington shot 1-over-par 72 on the Pinehurst (N.C.) No. 2 course during the final round of qualifying in the North and South Amateur Championship. Mitchell totaled 143 over two rounds and was among 64 players to qualify.

25 years ago (1996): Dave Lucas’ three-run homer with two out in the top of the seventh inning capped a four-run rally that lifted the Bloomington Bobcats to a 5-4 baseball win over the Glen Ellyn Jam in the Riverton Fourth of July Tournament.

50 years ago (1971): Mike Watson, who coached at El Paso High School at one time, has been named the new line coach at North Central College. The Naperville boys are whopping it up this year, and hope to surprise a lot of folks in the CCIW next fall.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

