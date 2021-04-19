25 YEARS AGO: Todd Keck's complete game helps lift Illinois State past Creighton

5 years ago (2016): Illinois State parlayed a six-run third inning into a 9-3 nonconference baseball victory over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. Blake Molitor cracked a two-run home run and Derek Parole a three-run blast in the big inning as the Redbirds improved to 10-25.

15 years ago (2006): Rachel Wright poured in three goals, while Kayla Braffet had one goal and two assists to help the Normal West High School girls soccer team rally past previously undefeated Springfield, 5-3.

25 years ago (1996): Senior Todd Keck pitched a complete game for his first win of the season and Illinois State defeated Creighton, 5-3, in Missouri Valley Conference baseball action. Keck allowed six hits, struck out eight and walked three as the Redbirds improved to 12-23 and 5-13 in the MVC.

50 years ago (1971): Illinois State’s Rick Jackson was medalist followed by teammates Paul Werkman and Brad Barker, as the Redbirds won a five-team golf meet at Forest Hills Country Club in St. Louis. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville placed second, 17 strokes back.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

