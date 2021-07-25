25 YEARS AGO: Todd Mitchell pitches, hits Legion Post 56 to 17th District semifinal win

5 years ago (2016): Illinois Wesleyan sophomore attacker James Maibuecher earned honorable mention on the inaugural Division III All-West Region team chosen by the Intercollegiate Men’s Lacrosse Coaches Association. Maibuecher also was named the Offensive Player of the Year in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.

15 years ago (2006): Former Central Catholic High School star Eric Johnson, a senior offensive lineman at Eastern Illinois University, was named a preseason first-team Ohio Valley Conference choice. He was a first-team all-conference pick last season.

25 years ago (1996): Todd Mitchell pitched a seven-inning two hitter and powered the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Post 56 baseball team to a 17-0 win over Lincoln by going 5-for-6 at the plate in the 17th District Tournament semifinals.

50 years ago (1971): Polly Peiffer and Brian Zenger claimed one third-place finish apiece to lead the Bloomington-Normal Swim Club competitors in the Longview Open and Age Group AAU Swimming Meet at Rock Island. Polly took third in the 50-meter breaststroke and Brian in the 100-meter freestyle, both competing in the nine and 10-year-old age group.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

