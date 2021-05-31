25 YEARS AGO: Todd Mitchell strikes out 11 as U High wins Class A State quarterfinal game

5 years ago (2016): Mark Morman of Mackinaw aced the 153-yard sixth hole at Blue Grass Greek Golf Club in Minier. Morman used a 7-iron on the shot, which was witnessed by Joe McGrath, Mark Stokes and Adam Schwarting.
15 years ago (2006): After enjoying one of the most successful seasons in Illinois State softball history, freshman designated player Amber Smith was named to the Louisville Slugger Division I All-America Third Team by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.
25 years ago (1996): University High School senior right-hander Todd Mitchell silenced Beardstown’s bats with a four-hit, 11-strikeout gem that sparked the Pioneers to a 2-1 victory in the quarterfinals of the Class A State Baseball Tournament.
50 years ago (1971): Dot Siebert pitched her second consecutive one-hitter to give the Bloomington Bearcats a 3-0 victory over the Davenport Queens in the championship game of the Moline Invitational Women’s Softball Tournament.
From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.