 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From Pages Past

25 YEARS AGO: Todd Mitchell strikes out 11 as U High wins Class A State quarterfinal game

  • 0
From Pages Past
{{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2016): Mark Morman of Mackinaw aced the 153-yard sixth hole at Blue Grass Greek Golf Club in Minier. Morman used a 7-iron on the shot, which was witnessed by Joe McGrath, Mark Stokes and Adam Schwarting.

15 years ago (2006): After enjoying one of the most successful seasons in Illinois State softball history, freshman designated player Amber Smith was named to the Louisville Slugger Division I All-America Third Team by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

25 years ago (1996): University High School senior right-hander Todd Mitchell silenced Beardstown’s bats with a four-hit, 11-strikeout gem that sparked the Pioneers to a 2-1 victory in the quarterfinals of the Class A State Baseball Tournament.

50 years ago (1971): Dot Siebert pitched her second consecutive one-hitter to give the Bloomington Bearcats a 3-0 victory over the Davenport Queens in the championship game of the Moline Invitational Women’s Softball Tournament.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The sights to see at Bears OTAs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News