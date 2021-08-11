25 YEARS AGO: Tom Kearfott earns four-stroke win in B-N Medal Play

5 years ago (2016): The Normal CornBelters announced the hiring of Justine Siegal as the first female coach in team and Frontier League history. Siegal, a Ph.D. in Sport and Exercise Psychology, will serve as an assistant coach on manager Brooks Carey’s staff.

15 years ago (2006): Levi Dyer, a 6-foot-11 junior, was named recipient of the 2006 Milt Weisbecker Endowed Scholarship for the Illinois State basketball team. The Weisbecker Scholarship is awarded to a junior or senior men’s basketball player with a commitment to academics and competition.

25 years ago (1996): Tom Kearfott shot a 1-over-par 72 for a two-day total of 138 and a four-shot victory in the Bloomington-Normal Medal Play Tournament at the ISU Golf Course.

50 years ago (1971): Bloomington Bobcats coach Dennie Bridges will send Mike Overy to the mound as the Bobcats go after their fourth title in the nine-year history of the Central Illinois Collegiate Baseball championship in a one-game playoff with the Peoria Pacers.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

