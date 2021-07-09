25 YEARS AGO: Tom Sur wins all five events at McLean County Open swim meet

5 years ago (2016): Bloomington’s Suzanne Bykowski recorded her first hole-in-one, using an 8-iron to ace the 135-yard 16th hole at Bloomington Country Club. Witnessing the shot were Brenda Hartweg, Meriann McGrew, Linda Bowman and Julie Brownlee.

15 years ago (2006): The BNGSA Angels 18-under fastpitch team won three of four games on the final day of the ASA Regional Qualifier at Lemont and earned a trip to the ASA National Tournament in the process.

25 years ago (1996): For the third time, Tom Sur swept all five events of an age group at the McLean County Open swim meet at Normal’s Ash Park. Sur will be an eighth grader at Trinity Lutheran later this summer.

50 years ago (1971): Butch Woods and John Doolan of the Bloomington GMC Trucks are the second and third leading hitters, respectively, in the Midwest Fastpitch Softball League. Woods has a .393 batting average and seven RBIs. Doolan has a .351 average. His 13 hits equal the best in that department.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

