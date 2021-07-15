25 YEARS AGO: Tracy Stroyan-Maynard retires as IWU's volleyball coach

5 years ago (2016): After playing just one year of elite club level volleyball, 5-foot-11 Tri-Valley High School setter Natalie Tagala has landed a full scholarship from Kent State University in Kent, Ohio. “She is a super athlete,” said Andy Erins, director of the Bloomington-based Illini Elite Volleyball Club where Tagala trains.

15 years ago (2006): Former Illinois State quarterback Mike Souza passed for three touchdowns and former Redbird Andrew Papoccia scored the game’s first touchdown as Parma defeated Bolanzo, 34-26, to advance to Italy’s Superbowl XXVI.

25 years ago (1996): Tracy Stroyan-Maynard retired after eight seasons as Illinois Wesleyan’s head volleyball coach in order to spend more time with family. She gave birth to her first child, daughter Jori, in May.

50 years ago (1971): Tom Arnold and Dave Skillrud combined talents to defeat Barry Nixon and Doc McNeeley to move into the second slot in the men’s doubles division of the Bloomington-Normal Tennis Association ladder.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

