25 YEARS AGO: Tri-Valley slips past Heyworth in McLean County girls tournament semifinals

5 years ago (2016): A 58 percent shooting performance by Drake proved too much for the Illinois State women’s basketball team as the Redbirds dropped a 76-41 decision to the Bulldogs at the Knapp Center in Des Moines. Senior Colleene Smith scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Redbirds.

15 years ago (2006): Heyworth held Ridgeview scoreless until the last 29 seconds of the first half, led 28-4 at halftime, and went on to post a 46-28 victory in the first round of the 96th McLean County Basketball Tournament.

25 years ago (1996): Josie Hamblin sank two free throws with 22 seconds left and Stephanie Adams made two more with nine seconds to play to help top-seeded Tri-Valley beat Heyworth, 55-50, in the McLean County Invitational girls basketball semifinals.

50 years ago (1971): With two victories in their last three games, Illinois State returns home to meet Central Missouri State College in a nonconference game. The Redbirds come into the affair with a 7-6 record after defeating Whitewater (Wis.) State, 86-70, in their most recent outing.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

