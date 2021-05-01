25 YEARS AGO: Tri-Valley's Kristin Owens wins four events again at McLean County Track Meet

5 years ago (2016): Illinois State two-time All American tailback Marshaun Coprich has agreed to an undrafted free agent contract with the New York Giants. Coprich finished his Redbird career with school-record totals of 60 touchdowns and 5,201 yards rushing.

15 years ago (2006): Jim Collie, the second-winningest coach in Illinois State basketball history in terms of number of victories and percentage, died at the age of 84. Affectionately known as “Gentleman Jim” by fans and players, Collie compiled a 209-139 record in 13 seasons on the Redbird bench.

25 years ago (1996): Tri-Valley sophomore Kristin Owens swept the same four events as the previous year in the 87th McLean County Track Meet, winning the 100 (13.1), 200 (27.0), 400 (1:03.2) and long jump (16-4). Ridgeview won both the boys and girls team titles.

50 years ago (1971): Illinois State netters took all the doubles titles and three singles crowns to complete their domination of the Midwest Invitational Tennis Tournament in Whitewater, Wis. Mark Rath won the No. 1 singles, while John Nolan and Mark Suiter claimed the No. 4 and No. 6 singles titles for ISU.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.