25 YEARS AGO: Tulane ousts Illinois State in NIT quarterfinals

5 years ago (2016): Illinois Wesleyan freshman Drew Pershing shot a school-record 7-under-par 65 while playing in the Jekyll Island Individual Collegiate at Jekyll Island, Ga. Pershing beat the old standard of 66, recorded by six other Titan golfers since 1970.

15 years ago (2006): Central Catholic’s Justin Safford and Normal Community’s Sheldon Harper each scored 13 points to lead the Intercity over the Area 78-57 in the ninth annual WJBC-WJEZ boys all-star basketball game. The Intercity girls, led by Normal Community’s Emily Hanley, also won 48-33.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois State’s basketball team, clearly outmatched in athleticism and size, scrapped and clawed all game but came up short in an 83-72 loss to Tulane in the National Invitational Tournament quarterfinals. Mo Trotter led the Redbirds with 16 points.

50 years ago (1971): The jump to NCAA University Division status this season isn’t sending Illinois State baseball coach Duffy Bass scurrying for the storm cellar. “It doesn’t bother me a bit,” says Bass, whose Redbirds won the 1969 NCAA College Division World Series and have appeared in postseason tourneys for five straight seasons.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

