25 YEARS AGO: Twin City Stars capture first Central Illinois League Tournament title

5 years ago (2015): A grand slam by Jason Merjano helped the Normal CornBelters notch a six-run seventh inning to rally past the Traverse City Beach Bums for a 9-7 victory. Yoandy Fernandez-Garcia earned the win in relief in his Belters debut.

15 years ago (2005): Marisa Milligan fired a course-record tying 4-under-par 68 to continue her torrid summer play and open a commanding 11-shot lead after the first round of the Bloomington-Normal Women’s City Tournament at the ISU Golf Course.

25 years ago (1995): The Twin City Stars baseball team held on for an 8-7 victory over Danville to win their first Central Illinois League Tournament title. Tourney MVP Brian Mazurek had three RBIs. The Stars won 19 of their 21 games and also captured the regular-season title.

50 years ago (1970): Tami Sharp of Bloomington qualified for the National Junior Olympics Swimming Meet by winning both the 200-meter individual medley and the 100 freestyle in the Region Six Junior Olympics in Bloomington, Ind. Sharp was representing the Peoria Parks Swim Club.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

