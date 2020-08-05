25 YEARS AGO: Two eagles helps Jeff Wells fire 68 to lead B-N Medal Play Tournament by five strokes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): University High School senior Chante Stonewall, the reigning Pantagraph Female Athlete of the Year, will spend her senior basketball season rehabbing and recovering from a knee injury suffered during her final AAU basketball tournament of the summer. Stonewall is a DePaul basketball recruit.

15 years ago (2005): Roger Juers and Liina Suurvarik teamed to beat the brother-sister combo of Chris and Jessica Jetton 6-4, 6-2 in the championship match of the open mixed doubles division of the Sud’s Metro Tennis Tournament at Evergreen Racquet Club.

25 years ago (1995): A pair of eagles on the back nine sent 27-year-old Jeff Wells soaring to a record lead in the Bloomington-Normal Medal Play Golf Tournament. Wells’ 4-under-par 68 at Prairie Vista gave him a five-shot advantage over 1990 champion Dave Hundman heading into today’s final round.

50 years ago (1970): Bill Booth, who holds three records in the novice division, established two records in the midget class during qualifying event of the seventh annual Twin City Swim Conference Meet at Holiday Pool. Booth snapped both the midget 25-meter freestyle record and 25-meter backstroke record.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

