25 YEARS AGO: U High girls golfers win school's first regional led by Krisy Milligan
25 YEARS AGO: U High girls golfers win school's first regional led by Krisy Milligan

5 years ago (2015): Drew Barth three for three touchdowns and also rushed for two scores as Class 2A No. 9-ranked Fieldcrest rolled to a 40-0 Heart of Illinois Conference win over Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at Flanagan. Connor Kuehn rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown for the Knights, who amassed 449 yards in total offense.

15 years ago (2005): A new champion is assured in the Class A State boys golf tournament because defending champion University High has been bumped to Class AA. The IHSA put in an enrollment multiplier for non-public schools with 450 or more students.

25 years ago (1995): University High’s girls golf team won its first regional crown in school history by three shots over Prairie Central at the Pontiac Regional. The Pioneers were led by Krisy Milligan’s 91.

50 years ago (1970): With 49 seconds remaining, third-string fullback Doug Mikelson, who hadn’t played any offense this season before this game, scored from the one-foot line and Greg Curry kicked the point-after-touchdown to give Lincoln a 7-6 homecoming and Big 12 Conference victory over Bloomington.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

