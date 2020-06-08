You are the owner of this article.
25 YEARS AGO: U High grad Brady Knight named IWU's most valuable golfer for second time
From Pages Past

25 YEARS AGO: U High grad Brady Knight named IWU's most valuable golfer for second time

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2015): Tom Whalen of Bloomington aced the 95-yard No. 9 hole at Indian Springs Golf Course in Saybrook using a pitching wedge. Witnesses were Carl Hall, Rich Novak and John McCasky.

15 years ago (2005): Illinois Wesleyan’s Division III Titans have received a signed contract to meet Illinois in basketball on Nov. 3 at the Assembly Hall in Champaign. The game will count as an exhibition for the Illini, the Division I national runners-up last season.

25 years ago (1995): For the second time in three years, junior Brady Knight has been named the most valuable player for the Illinois Wesleyan golf team. Knight, a University High School graduate, averaged a team-low 80.4 strokes over 13 rounds.

50 years ago (1970): Gibson City High School opened its Watseka Conference play with a narrow 2-1 baseball win over Oakwood High School. Dana Sweet, who was two for three, and Jay Troyer, two for four, supplied the bats for the victors.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

