25 YEARS AGO: U High's Ashley Blust tops Intercity softball in average, earned run average

5 years ago (2015): Kevin Weaver of Gibson City claimed the checkered flag in the late model feature at Fairbury American Legion Speedway. Rounding out the top five were Mike Spatola, Steve Thorsten, Joseph Hughs and Make Glasscock.

15 years ago (2005): The Houston Astros picked Illinois Wesleyan left-hander Cory Lapinski in the 11th round of the major league baseball draft. Lapinski plans to take some time to decide if he’ll return to IWU for his senior season or start his professional career (he signed with the Astros three days later).

25 years ago (1995): University High’s Ashley Blust won the Intercity softball batting championship for the second straight season with a .494 average. Blust also posted the top pitching ERA for the second time in three seasons (0.75) while posting 20 victories.

50 years ago (1970): Onarga Community High School chalked up three runs in the top of the seventh to clinch a 9-6 nonconference victory over Chatsworth High School. For the losers, now 0-4, Dick Kurtenbach and Clive Hornstein each had two hits.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

