25 YEARS AGO: U High's Rebecca Dady sets state record for kills

5 years ago (2015): Illinois Wesleyan receiver Artie Checchin caught two touchdown passes in the final 79 seconds, including a 10-yarder from Jack Warner with 11 seconds left that led the No. 20-ranked Titans to a miraculous rally and a 21-17 victory over Carthage in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin opener at Art Keller Stadium.

15 years ago (2005): University High sophomore Kaitlyn Wampler birdied three of the first six holes en route to a 1-over-par 73 and medalist honors in the GCMS Regional golf tourney at Gibson City. U High’s girls won the team title by 43 shots with a school record 308.

25 years ago (1995): Rebecca Dady set a state record for kills while leading University High’s volleyball team over Pontiac. Dady finished the match with her 15th kill, giving her the state’s career record of 1,393.

50 years ago (1970): Quarterback Kim Hawkins scored twice on short runs and Mark Stoddart kicked two extra points and a field goal to give Eureka College a 17-7 nonconference football victory over Lakeland College in Sheboygan, Wis.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

