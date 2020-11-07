25 YEARS AGO: University High's Todd Mitchell signs to play baseball with Illinois State

5 years ago (2015): Jared Reese’s 2-yard touchdown run with 38 seconds left broke a tie and give Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School a 32-26 victory over Mendon Unity in a Class 2A second-round football playoff game. Hudson Stedman gained 259 yards on 19 carries and scored three touchdowns for Dee-Mack.

15 years ago (2005): Normal Community defeated Moline 25-11, 25-23 to win its fifth straight Class AA super-sectional volleyball title and advance to the state tourney at Redbird Arena. Lauren Montague led the Ironmen with 11 kills, Alyssa Trimpe had 10 and Emily Hanley added eight.

25 years ago (1995): University High School senior Todd Mitchell, a two-sport standout in golf and baseball, has opted to sign a national letter of intent to play baseball at Illinois State University.

50 years ago (1970): Sophomore Sam good scored three touchdowns on runs of one yard, three yards, and a reception of a 58-yard pass from Wally Kistenfeger to lead Illinois Wesleyan to a 52-12 shelling of North Park in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin contest at the Wesleyan Stadium.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

