25 YEARS AGO: Val Trame comes off bench to spark Illinois State women to victory

5 years ago (2016): The Eureka College men’s basketball team downed MacMurray, 75-73, in St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action. Sam Feehan scored 25 points for the Red Devils while Tommy Goulding added 24.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2006): Brittany Leonard had 17 points and Liz Hillman and Anna Jones added 14 and 13 off the bench as the Flanagan girls basketball team took control of the Midstate Conference by beating Ridgeview, 52-46.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois State defeated Bradley 80-75, in women’s basketball. ISU reserve sophomore forward Val Trame tied Melanie Ward with a team-high 16 points in just 16 minutes of playing time.

50 years ago (1971): Mason City High School held Easton scoreless in the second period and went on to claim a 67-39 nonconference victory. Tom Kudirka and Jeff Doyle paced Mason City with 18 points each. Kent Deener and Jim Blane had 12 rebounds for Mason City.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.