25 YEARS AGO: VCU hits shot at buzzer to turn back Illinois State

5 years ago (2015): After finishing the nonconference with a disappointing 6-7 record, Illinois State’s men’s basketball team heads into MVC play.” I really like where a good handful of our guys are mentally,” said Redbird coach Dan Muller. “For us to have a successful conference season we need everybody doing that.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2005): Pontiac High School graduate Kevin Casey is serving an internship in athletic training with the Chicago Bears this season as the last step towards his graduation from Illinois State University.

25 years ago (1995): George Byrd, a former high school tight end, hauled in a length-of-the-court pass and hit a turn-around jumper as time expired to give Virginia Commonwealth a 74-72 victory over Illinois State at Richmond, Va.

50 years ago (1970): Illinois State University’s swimmers are holding their workouts at the International Hall of Fame pool in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. ISU is one of many schools competing in the 36th annual Fort Lauderdale Forum, with more that 1,500 swimmers participating.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.