25 YEARS AGO: Wade Radtke, Molly Eckols capture Livingston County Invitational golf titles

5 years ago (2015): Kaylee Beekman contributed nine kills to help visiting Hartsburg-Emden to a 25-16, 25-10 victory over Tremont. Adre Vetter added six blocks and five digs for the Stags (7-2). Pacing Tremont (5-4) was Lauren Hartman with 10 kills, four digs and two blocks.

15 years ago (2005): Alex Burge of Bloomington won the golf title for his age group and for the entire boys division during a Plantations Junior Golf Tour event at Governor’s Run in Carlyle. He had rounds of 67 and 69 for a two-day total of 136.

25 years ago (1995): Pontiac’s Wade Radtke with an even-par 72 and Normal Community West’s Molly Eckols with a 76 won medalist honors while Kankakee Bishop McNamara boys and University High girls won team titles at the Livingston County Invitational at Cayuga’s Wolf Creek Golf Course.

50 years ago (1970): Ron English, a 1961 graduate of Illinois State University and former player with the Kansas City Steers of the defunct American Basketball Association, will coach the Northwest Travelers located in Arlington Heights. The Travelers are one of two teams to join the Continental Basketball Association professional basketball league this season.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

