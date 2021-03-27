25 YEARS AGO: Wendy Smith earns first win as U High softball coach

5 years ago (2016): Riding a scorching late-season surge, the playoff-bound Bloomington Thunder got two goals apiece from Logan Lambdin and Patrick Curry to notch their 11th victory in 12 games in a 5-1 triumph over the Madison Capitols before a crowd of 2,124 at U.S. Cellular Coliseum.

15 years ago (2006): After 58 years as a Bloomington-Normal institution, the Gene Masters Relays will not be contested this high school boys track and field season. Normal West coach Steve Destri hopes to bring the meet back in 2007 as a co-ed invitational.

25 years ago (1996): University High freshman pitcher Amy Varda scattered three hits to win her prep debut and the Pioneers beat Mahomet-Seymour 8-4 to give Coach Wendy Smith her first softball win at U High.

50 years ago (1971): Normal Community banged out 24 hits and 20 runs to take a doubleheader from Peoria Woodruff, 10-4 and 10-2, at NCHS in the baseball opener for both teams. Junior Doug Francis registered a home run, a triple and three singles in seven trips to the plate.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

