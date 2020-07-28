25 YEARS AGO: Woodford County tops Bloomington-Normal in American Legion Tournament

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Chelsea Harris of Normal shot an even-par 72 and moved into a tie for the lead after the second round of the 21st annual Phil Kosin Illinois Women’s Open at Mistwood Golf Club in Romeoville. Harris is an assistant coach for the Illinois State women’s golf team.

15 years ago (2005): Illinois State sophomore forward Ronnie Carlwell, known for his unselfish play and work ethic, was named the recipient of the Will Robinson Endowed Scholarship. The scholarship honors Robinson, the pioneering ISU basketball coach from 1970-75.

25 years ago (1995): Matt Hart’s suicide squeeze bunt on an attempted pitchout pushed across the game’s first run in the 10th inning and Woodford County slipped past Bloomington-Normal, 2-0, in the American Legion 17th District Baseball Tournament.

50 years ago (1970): Barry Smoots of Bloomington and Bob Brandon of Eureka took second and third place, respectively, in the state finals of the Illinois Wrestling Federation freestyle tournament in Arlington Heights. Both wrestlers competed in the 118-pound class.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

