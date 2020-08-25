25 YEARS AGO: Woodland ends football skid after going winless previous two seasons

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Summer Horchem recorded nine kills as the Bloomington High School volleyball team opened its season with a 25-19, 25-13 victory over St. Thomas More at Champaign. Lauren Davis racked up 23 assists and Taylor Misukonis totaled 19 services points with eight aces for the Purple Raiders.

15 years ago (2005): Gary Barnes of Pontiac placed 15th in the Wynn’s Sportsman national feature race at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. Steve Sheppard of New Berlin won the 20-lap feature event.

25 years ago (1995): Senior running back Jeff Clift rushed for 159 yards and scored three touchdowns as Woodland ended two years of winless frustration with its victory over Gridley in conference action at Streator. Woodland had gone 0-9 each of the previous two season.

50 years ago (1970): Louis E. Davis Post’s varsity American Legion baseball team came through with four runs in the top of the seventh to nip Virginia, 5-4, to remain one of three teams still in the State Fair Invitational Tournament. Relief hurler Steve Mardis registered a strike out for the final out to preserve the victory.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

