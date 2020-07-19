5 YEARS AGO: Adam Havens, Dustin Wickenhauser rally to capture Two-Man title

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): With birdies on holes 15-17, Adam Havens and Dustin Wickenhauser rallied to gain a 2 and 1 victory over three-time defending champions Tom Kearfoot and Mike Cushing to claim the title of the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position championship flight final at Prairie Vista Golf Course.

15 years ago (2005): Michael Hasselbring rolled in a 7-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to hold off late-charging Dusty Thompson and win the boys 16-18 division of the Bloomington-Normal Junior City Tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course. Brittany Kilborn won the girls 16-18 title.

25 years ago (1995): Mark DeVary and Jason Alexander birdied the third extra hole to edge Greg Shepard and Jeff Wells in a second-round match of the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Tournament at Ironwood Golf Course.

50 years ago (1970): Eight-year-old Elizabeth Hobbs set records in three events for Bloomington Country Club’s swimming team, but the BCC squad dropped its final regular-season meet to the Champaign Country Club. Hobbs set records in the 25-yeard freestyle, 25-yard butterfly and the 25-yard backstroke.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

