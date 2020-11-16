5 YEARS AGO: Akoon-Purcell scores at buzzer to lift Illinois State past Morehead State

5 years ago (2015): DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell took a pass at halfcourt and weaved through Morehead State’s defense, scoring on a lay-in with 0.7 seconds showing to lift Illinois State to a 67-66 victory in the Redbirds’ home opener.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2005): Normal Community sophomore Lissa Tommerdahl won the 500-yard freestyle in the Normal West Sectional swim meet to advance to this weekend’s state meet at Evanston High School. Kali Boaz of Bloomington was second.

25 years ago (1995): Heyworth’s Jenny Schmid put up 24 points to lead the Hornets to a 45-30 victory over Flanagan in a nonconference girls basketball action at Flanagan.

50 years ago (1970): Normal Community High School agreed to compete in five sports in the Capitol Conference this school year. NCHS will join seven other Capitol members for loop meets in wrestling, golf, track, swimming and tennis, according to Normal Community athletic director Hank Kaiser.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.