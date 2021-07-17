5 YEARS AGO: Alan Bardwell's birdie putt gives him and Tyler Weaver win in Two-Man final

5 years ago (2016): Alan Bardwell sank a 20-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course to win the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Tournament championship flight with partner Tyler Weaver. The duo posted a 1-up victory over Jordan Carpenter and Logan Stauffer.

15 years ago (2006): Casey Pyne and Daniel Vazquez tied with scores of 3-over-par 73 in the boys 16-18 boys division and Erin Bradley and Brittany Boon matched 88s to share the lead among girls 16-18 in the opening round of the Junior City Golf Tournament at Highland Park.

25 years ago (1996): After suffering an 8-4 loss in the first game, the Bloomington Hearts rallied behind pitcher Dave Fenemor to win the nightcap, 4-2, and salvage a split with the Decatur Pride, the two-time defending ASA major fastpitch national champs.

50 years ago (1971): Les Nieman of Paxton won the stock car demolition race at the Farmer City Raceway. Nieman took the $300 pursue with $200 going to second place finisher Larry Jamison of Bellflower.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

