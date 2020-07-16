5 YEARS AGO: Alex Burge of Bloomington takes fourth place in Illinois State Amateur

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Alex Burge of Bloomington fired rounds of 68 and 69 to finish with a 6-under-par 278 total to take fourth place in the 85th Illinois State Amateur Championship at Panther Creek Country Club in Springfield.

15 years ago (2005): Luke Stewart proved that he could be a reliable starting pitcher for the Bloomington Gold by holding Morton American Legion Post 318 to one hit over seven innings in a 6-3 victory in National Amateur Baseball Federation action at Horenberger Field.

25 years ago (1995): Rob Moser sank a 15-foot birder putt on the third extra hole to give him and brother Chad Moser a surprise victory over Todd Ringel and Brett Hendren in the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Tournament at Ironwood Golf Course.

50 years ago (1970): Mike Evans scored a billiards hole-in-one on the part 3, 200-yard 16th hole at the Illinois State University Golf Course. When Evans teed off with a four-wood his ball ricocheted off a ball already on the green and into the cup. The shot was witnessed by Don Emmert, Wally Gorski and Mike Ellington.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

