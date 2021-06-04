 Skip to main content
From Pages Past

5 YEARS AGO: Ali Domkuski helps Lady Hearts to four victories in tourney

{{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2016): Ali Domkuski totaled 12 strikeouts in 10 innings of work as the Bloomington Lady Hearts women’s major fastpitch softball team won all four of its pool play games in their own tournament at Champion Fields.

15 years ago (2006): Ryan Dauber of Tonica drove to victory in the late model feature at Fairbury American Legion Speedway. Scott Bull of Fairbury posted his second straight modified feature win.

25 years ago (1996): Senior shortstop Lori Greiner hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to cap Morton’s 7-4 softball victory over Washington in the championship game of the Morton Class AA Sectional.

50 years ago (1971): The first junior baseball team sponsored by Elmo F. Hill American Legion Post of Lexington will open its season today by playing Rantoul’s Junior Legion team in a doubleheader at Lexington. Phil Kemp will pitch the first game for Lexington, with Bob Barnard or Ed Moore, Jr. the likely twirler in the nightcap.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

