5 YEARS AGO: Ali Domkuski's perfect game lifts Normal Community softball team
5 years ago (2015): Illinois State recruit Ali Domkuski pitched a perfect game with 17 strikeouts to lead Normal Community High School’s softball team to an 11-0 Big 12 Conference victory at Peoria Richwoods. Domkuski also had two doubles and two RBIs in the seven-inning contest.

15 years ago (2005): Ned Schauff struck out a career-high 14 and allowed no earned runs to lead the Illinois State baseball team to a 6-3 victory over Northern Iowa. “That’s the best I’ve ever seen him pitch,” ISU coach Jim Brownlee said of Schauff.

25 years ago (1995): Illinois State softball ace Jodi Burch pitched a two-hitter and the Redbirds extended their winning streak to 20 games with 8-1 and 9-3 victories in a Missouri Valley Conference twinbill with Southern Illinois.

50 years ago (1970): Illinois Wesleyan defeated North Central and Augustana in a golf match at Arrowhead Golf Course in Wheaton. Jeff Finkens and Tony Keller led the Titans with 40s. Larry Caton carded a 41, Tom Steward and John Reinhardt 43s and Bill Farrar added a 46.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

