5 YEARS AGO: Amber Nanni, University High beat Mahomet-Seymour in girls basketball

5 years ago (2016): Amber Nanni scored a game-high 19 points and the University High School girls basketball team held off a fourth quarter Mahomet-Seymour rally to claim a 41-32 victory over the Bulldogs at the U High gymnasium.

15 years ago (2006): Matt Arnold, who lost his belongings to a residential fire earlier in the day, hit a 3-pointer with 1:17 remaining to give No. 8 Illinois Wesleyan the lead for good and the Titans held on for a crucial 91-88 victory over No. 14 North Central.

25 years ago (1996): The Bloomington girls basketball team, the Pantagraph area’s No. 3-ranked Class AA squad, edged Normal Community, 42-35. Kia Jones of BHS had 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Raiders.

50 years ago (1971): Illinois State University’s wrestling team had regained the services of 177-pounder Mike Woelffer (Crystal Lake) and Andy Eliopulos (LaGrange Park-Lyons Twp) for the upcoming meet with Northern Illinois. Both wrestlers had been sidelined because of staph infections.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

