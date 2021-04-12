 Skip to main content
5 YEARS AGO: Andrew McDowell to succeed Bob Fitzgerald as U High head boys basketball coach
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2016): University High School social studies teacher and head basketball coach Bob Fitzgerald has been selected for a Fulbright Distinguished Award in Teaching grant that will take him to England in 2017, prompting him to step down from his coaching duties. He will be succeeded by assistant coach and U High graduate Andrew McDowell.

15 years ago (2006): Amber May pitched a no-hitter and struck out 14 batters in leading Normal Community to a 2-0 softball victory over Metamora. The only Metamora baserunner reached on an error.

25 years ago (1996): Normal Community freshman Katie Cantrell lopped a shocking 15.3 seconds off an eight-year old meet record by running 3,200 meters in 11 minutes, 38.5 seconds in the ninth annual Bloomington Girls Invitational track meet.

50 years ago (1971): Dan Richardson, the burly lefthander of the Central Catholic High School baseball team, scattered seven hits effectively and claimed an even dozen Roanoke-Benson athletes on strikes to lead the Saints to a 7-5 nonconference triumph, breaking a seven-game losing streak for the Saints.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

