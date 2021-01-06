 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 YEARS AGO: Andy Stempel sparks Illinois Wesleyan past Wheaton
0 comments
top story
From Pages Past

5 YEARS AGO: Andy Stempel sparks Illinois Wesleyan past Wheaton

{{featured_button_text}}
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2016): Illinois Wesleyan junior Andy Stempel scored a career-high 24 points to lead the Titans to an 82-66 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory over Wheaton. With the victory, IWU improved to 7-6 overall and 1-1 in the CCIW.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2006): Sophomore guard Jordan Krone drove through the Deer Creek-Mackinaw defense and banked in a layup at the buzzer to lift Fieldcrest to a 54-53 victory in a key Midstate Conference game.

25 years ago (1996): Doug Bartels and Tim Cavinder scored five points each in overtime to help Ridgeview knock off Central Catholic, 69-68. Central was led by guard Tony Uhren, who scored a career-high 20 points.

50 years ago (1971): Illinois State made just 32 percent of its field goal attempts and Central Michigan eased to a 75-63 nonconference victory over the Redbirds at Horton Fieldhouse. “It’s been a frustrating season,” Redbird coach Will Robinson murmured after the game.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News