5 YEARS AGO: Anthony Warrum, Tre Roberson lift Illinois State to first in Missouri Valley Football Conference

5 years ago (2015): Illinois State’s junior wide receiver Anthony Warrum hauled in touchdown passes of 41 and 65 yards from Tre Roberson and grabbed a bouncing fumble for a third score as the No. 3-ranked Redbirds toppled No. 20 Western Illinois, 48-28, to take sole possession of first place in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

15 years ago (2005): Brant Janssen had four key saves in the extra period as Roanoke-Benson-Eureka made two of four penalty kicks to earn a 2-1 victory over Earlville in the Orion Class A soccer sectional title game and a trip to the state finals.

25 years ago (1995): Debbie Dicken and Maggie Rippey led the way as Bloomington put away pesky Intercity rival Normal Community, 15-12, 17-15, in the Pontiac Class AA Regional volleyball semifinals.

50 years ago (1970): Illinois Wesleyan, riding the arm of freshman quarterback Wally Kistenfeger, riddled a hapless Augustana secondary at the Wesleyan Stadium and scored a 30-0 victory. Kistenfeger hit 20 of 41 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

