5 YEARS AGO: Belters' Nolan Meadows named Frontier League Player of the Week

5 years ago (2016): Normal CornBelters right fielder Nolan Meadows has been named the Frontier League Player of the Week. Meadows batted .417 in six games with three home runs and eight RBIs. The 23-year-old rookie climbed to second in the league in home runs with eight and fifth in total bases with 69.

15 years ago (2006): Pitchers Brad Jahnke, Zach Watkins and Paul Kabbes combined for a seven-inning no-hitter as the Game Time Gym Gold 18-under baseball team shut out Morton, 10-0, at Illinois Wesleyan’s Jack Horenberger Field.

25 years ago (1996): Three-time champion Tom Kearfott captured a 2 and 1 win over Sean McCaw in the second round of the Bloomington-Normal Match Play Golf Tournament at Ironwood Golf Course.

50 years ago (1971): The seniors swept every first place to lead the Bloomington Country Club swim team to a 368½-363½ victory over Peoria Country Club. Joanne Allsup and Tom Mitzner each won two events for the seniors and swam on their respective winning relay teams.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

