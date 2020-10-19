5 YEARS AGO: BHS graduate Austin Weltha named Great Lakes Defensive Player of the Week

5 years ago (2015): McKendree sophomore linebacker Austin Weltha, a former Bloomington High School star, has been named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Week. Weltha had seven tackles, 2½ tackles for loss and returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown in a 29-10 win at Saint Joseph’s College.

15 years ago (2005): Former Clinton High School star tailback Ontario Sneed has been an instant hit as a true freshman at Central Michigan, racking up 726 yards rushing, 242 receiving and nine touchdowns through seven games.

25 years ago (1995): Bloomington sophomore Mariel Verban rolled through the first three rounds of the girls state tennis tournament while both BHS doubles teams and one University High duo stayed alive in the consolation bracket.

50 years ago (1970): Dribbling into Illinois State’s basketball fortunes are four junior college graduates. Newcomers Carlos Thomas and Ken Davis played at Odessa (Tex.) Junior College, while Alex Williams and Dennis Murray are from Burlington (Iowa) Junior College.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

