5 YEARS AGO: BHS, Kayla Gadberry down NCHS to clinch Big 12 volleyball title

5 years ago (2015): Kayla Gadberry and her Bloomington High School volleyball teammates had their Big 12 Conference showdown with rival Normal Community on the minds for some time. On the night when NCHS honored four seniors, the Purple Raiders clinched the Big 12 title with a 25-21, 25-19 victory, with Gadberry tallying seven kills.

15 years ago (2005): Allison Ward recorded a double-double with 14 service points and 13 assists as the Normal Community volleyball team clinched the Big 12 Conference title with a 25-23, 25-16 victory over Urbana.

25 years ago (1995): Bloomington sophomore Mariel Verban defeated defending state champion Katherine Nasser of Arlington Heights Hersey in the girls state tennis quarterfinals at Mount Prospect, 6-3, 6-4.

50 years ago (1970): ISSCS and the Bloomington Knockers divided a little league football doubleheader at O’Neil Park. ISSCS won the junior game, 16-8, before the Knockers, behind Mark Segobiano’s two touchdowns, won the senior game 28-0 — its seventh straight shutout.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

