5 YEARS AGO: Bloomington Edge close X-League season with win over league leaders

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

5 years ago (2015): The Bloomington Edge ended their first X-League Indoor Football regular season with a 46-35 victory over the league-leading Rio Grande Valley Sol at U.S. Cellular Coliseum. Andre Raymond ran for three touchdowns and quarterback Haven Mosley scored on a bootleg run to lead the Edge.

15 years ago (2005): Normal West High School graduate Jilian Widick was named Most Valuable Player for the Augustana softball team for the second straight year. Widick posted a 20-4 pitching record with a 1.17 earned run average.

25 years ago (1995): Ronnie Bull pitched a no-hitter in the first game and Rex Massey followed with a two-hitter in the nightcap as the Bloomington Builders Class A fastpitch softball team downed Gibson City TNT, 2-0 and 10-0.

50 years ago (1970): Pontiac knocked off Heyworth, 10-6, to claim first place in the Corn Valley League. Barry Corban struck out 10 and Paul Kalkwarf smashed a two-run homer to lead Pontiac to a 3-0 season record. Heyworth fell to 2-1.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.