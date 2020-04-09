5 YEARS AGO: Bloomington Flex's Justin Bocot earns MPBA most valuable player award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): Bloomington Flex player Justin Bocot was named the Midwest Professional Basketball Association Most Valuable Player. A Bloomington High School graduate, Bocot was voted MVP in a vote by the MPBA coaches and media relations/broadcasting staff.

15 years ago (2005): Iron-armed Kellie Kinsella took the pitcher’s circle for University High’s softball team for the third straight day and came away with a doubleheader split, beating Bloomington, 8-4, before losing, 2-1. Kinsella (6-4) has pitched in all but one of U High’s games this season.

25 years ago (1995): Jodi Burch pitched a three-hit shutout in the opener and drove in the game-winning run in the nightcap to power the Illinois State softball team to a doubleheader sweep at Northern Iowa, 5-0 and 3-2.

50 years ago (1970): Normal Community High School won a dual golf meet with Clinton at Illinois State University’s Golf Course, 185-189. Scott Will’s 43 was the low score for NCHS. Mike Liska had a 46, and Tim Kerfoot and Lane Vance finished with 48s for the Ironmen.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

