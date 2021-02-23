5 YEARS AGO: Bloomington goes on road to upset Manual, shares Big 12 title

5 years ago (2016): With a stunning 20-0 run at the start of the fourth quarter, Bloomington High School shocked state-ranked Peoria Manual, 93-81, to share the Big 12 crown with the host Rams. It was the first league championship for Bloomington since 2007 and a happy homecoming for head coach Micheal Mosley, who played at Manual.

15 years ago (2006): Illinois State made 5 of 7 free throws in the final 47 seconds to hold off Drake, 64-61, for a key Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball victory. ISU freshman Kristi Cirone netted all of her team-high 17 points in the first 20 minutes.

25 years ago (1996): Todd Mitchell scored 13 of his 16 points in the second half, helping University High pull away for a 61-42 victory over rival Central Catholic and the U High Class A Regional championship.

50 years ago (1971): Icy-veined Scott Will, Normal Community’s substitute supreme, scored six points in the final 89 seconds to boost the Ironmen past Central Catholic, 71-67, in an Intercity and Corn Belt Conference game. The victory assures Normal Community of a second-place finish in the conference with a 6-3 record.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

