5 YEARS AGO: Bloomington junior Kylie Welch captures 400 in Class 3A girls state meet

5 years ago (2016): Bloomington High School junior Kylie Welch won the Class 3A 400-meter dash by a hard-to-believe 3 meters at the girls state track meet. Welch clocked a 55.05-second performance on the oval, as one of five Pantagraph area medalists in 3A while the 2A contingent also grabbed five medals.

15 years ago (2006): Joe Harlan of El Paso won the late model feature at Fairbury American Legion Speedway. Harlan and Wes Steidinger of Fairbury put on a good show, running nose to tail for the last 15 laps.

25 years ago (1996): Olympia senior Kyle Rogers pole vaulted 14 feet, 10 inches in the boys half of the 13th annual Pantagraph Honor Roll Track Meet. Freshman Christin Wurth of Normal Community, and two Eureka athletes, Heidi Knapp and Cheasa Gibson, were among standouts in the girls events.

50 years ago (1971): Gibson City High School scored eight times in the last two innings to grab a 12-8 nonconference baseball victory over Saybrook-Arrowsmith. Home runs by Rod Stickles and Bob Hinthorne in the top of the sixth inning lifted the Greyhounds.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.