5 YEARS AGO: Bloomington's Alex Burge captures CDGA Amateur title

5 years ago (2015): Alex Burge of Bloomington held off Tee-K Kelly of Wheaton, 1-up, to capture the 96th Chicago District Golf Association Amateur title in the 36-hole final at Knollwood Club in Lake Forest. Burge is a member of the University of Illinois golf team.

15 years ago (2005): Ridgeview High School graduate Chris Smock drove his 10-year-old car from Florida to play basketball and then drove the North All-Stars to a 103-94 victory over the South in the IBCA Class A All-Star Game at Illinois Wesleyan’s Shirk Center. Smock had a team-high 15 points and was named the game’s MVP.

25 years ago (1995): Going by the name of Par 4, former Illinois Wesleyan player Chad Hutson and current Titans Bryan Crabtree, Scott Peterson and Brady Knight defeated Carrs, 21-15, in the championship game of the Hoops for Homes 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament men’s open division.

50 years ago (1970): Eureka’s American Legion Post varsity baseball team defeated Washington’s Legion team, 11-6. Ron Todd hit a home run and Bill Klaus had three hits for the victors. Dan Westbrook hit a home run for Washington. Eureka’s season record moves to 5-9 with the victory.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

